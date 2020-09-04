Missing: Janayla Little

Missing
Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Janayla Little, 22, was last seen in East Cleveland in 2015. She is believed to be in Cleveland.

If you know her whereabouts call 1-866-492-6833.

