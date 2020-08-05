Missing: Jamaj Sagoes

Missing
Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Jamaj Sagoes, 19, was last seen July 22 in Cleveland. If you know Jamaj’s whereabouts please call police at (216) 623-3082.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News