Missing: Jakisha Rivera

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing people with their loved ones.

Jakisha Rivera, 15, was last seen July 29 in Warrensville Heights. If you know her whereabouts please call police at (216) 581-1234.

