Missing: Jaden Hubbard

(WJW)–FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Jaden Hubbard, 17, hasn’t been seen since Nov. 19 in Cleveland. Have you seen this teen? If so, please call 216-623-3082.

