CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Jada Gromofsky is 17 years old. She was reported missing on June 24.

Jada is 5’8″ and weighs about 240 lbs.

She has a tattoo on the right side of her neck. It’s a picture of a rose with the name Amber.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5262.