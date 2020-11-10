Missing: Jacqueline Nicholson

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Jacqueline Nicholson, 18, was last seen on October 22, in Cleveland. Call (216) 623-3082 if you know Jacqueline’s whereabouts.
