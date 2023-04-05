ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Jacob Finley is 17. He’s been missing since December 28, 2022, and was last seen in Zanesville.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST.
by: Celeste Houmard
