CANTON (WJW)- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Israel Drye, 16, hasn't been seen since February 27 in Canton.

He is 5'5" and weighs about 150 pounds. Israel sometimes goes by his first and middle name- Israel Bryant.

If you know anything about his whereabouts call Mansfield detectives at (419) 755-9724.

