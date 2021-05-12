Missing: Isiah Porter

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Isiah Porter, 41, has been missing since April 12 in Cleveland. Call 216-623-3138 if you know where this missing person may be.

