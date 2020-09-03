Missing: Isaac Ortiz

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Isaac Ortiz, 16, was last seen in Lorain. He is believed to be on the West side of Cleveland or North Olmsted.
If you know his whereabouts, call 1-866-492-6833.
