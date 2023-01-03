CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Irma Ajuchan-Can is 17 years old and has been missing since September.
She was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-2755
by: Cris Belle
Posted:
Updated:
