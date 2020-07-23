Missing: Inez Duncan

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their families.

Inez Duncan, 46, was last seen July 2 in Cleveland. Call Cleveland police at 216 623-4232 if you know her whereabouts.

