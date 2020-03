Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are on a mission to help reunite missing individuals with their family members.

Indya Gandy, 24, was last seen on October 27, 2018. She was on East 55th and Woodland Avenue in Cleveland.

She is known to also frequent East Cleveland. Police say there is also reason to believe she may have gone to Los Angeles.

If you know anything about her whereabouts call the detective bureau at (216) 623-3082.

