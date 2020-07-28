Missing: Icysis Moore

CLEVELAND (WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Icysis Moore, 17, was last seen July 6, in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts please call Cleveland police at (216) 623-3082.
