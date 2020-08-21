Missing: Icysis Moore

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Icysis Moore, 17, was last seen in the area of E.74th and Woodland. If you know her whereabouts please call 1-866-492-6833.
