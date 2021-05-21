Missing: Harmony Toddy

Missing
Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Harmony Toddy, 17, has been missing since May 2 in Ashtabula. Call 440-576-9046 if you know where the teen is.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News