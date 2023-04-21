CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Harmony Gillen is 17. She’s been missing since February 7 and was last seen in Youngstown.
Anyone with information is asked to call 330-742-8916.
by: Celeste Houmard
Posted:
Updated:
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Harmony Gillen is 17. She’s been missing since February 7 and was last seen in Youngstown.
Anyone with information is asked to call 330-742-8916.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now