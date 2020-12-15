Missing: Halie Sanchez

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Halie Sanchez was last seen on December 3 in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts call (216) 623-3138.

