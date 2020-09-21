Missing: Georgianna Thompson

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Georgianna Thompson, 65, was last seen March 1, 2019, in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts call (216) 623-3138.
