Missing: Garfield Heights police looking for 12-year-old girl

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Garfield Heights police are looking to the public for help locating a missing girl.

Police say it’s believed Darriel Jones, 12, left on her own free will. She was last seen at her home in Garfield Heights this morning.

Darriel is 5′ and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, pink leggings, and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

You’re asked to please call police if you see her or know where she is.

