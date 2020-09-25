Missing: Gaile Caldwell

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Gaile Caldwell, 16, was last seen August 30 in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts, call 216-623-3082.

