(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Gaile Caldwell, 16, was last seen August 30 in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts, call 216-623-3082.
Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Seen on TV: 9/25/20
- Missing: Gaile Caldwell
- President Trump expected to announce Supreme Court Justice pick Saturday
- Mnuchin and Powell urge support for unemployment relief and small business loans
- NewsNation/Emerson poll: Biden has slight lead over President Trump