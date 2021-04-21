(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Gail Caldwell, 17, was last seen April 7 in Cleveland.
- Missing: Gail Caldwell
Please call (216) 623-3082 if you know her whereabouts.