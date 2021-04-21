Missing: Gail Caldwell

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Gail Caldwell, 17, was last seen April 7 in Cleveland.

Please call (216) 623-3082 if you know her whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News