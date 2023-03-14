CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Frederick Teague is 49. He’s been missing since December 4, 2022. He was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3083.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
