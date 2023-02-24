LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Faith Spurlock is 15. She’s been missing since November 24, 2022, and was last seen in Lorain.
Anyone with information is asked to call (440)-204-2100.
by: Talia Naquin
