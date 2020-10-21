(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Eugene Cloud, 32, has been missing since Sept. 12. He was last seen in Cleveland. Call (216) 623-2541 if you know his whereabouts.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Missing: Eugene Cloud
- Bill Cosby, now 83, grins in newly released prison mug shot
- Seen on TV: 10/21/20
- NASA collects sample of ancient asteroid for voyage back to Earth
- Orange City Schools cautiously moving forward with hybrid model