Missing: Eternity Taylor

CLEVELAND (WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Eternity Taylor, 14, was last seen July 7 in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts call police at (216) 623-3082.

