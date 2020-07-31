Missing: Eternity Taylor

CLEVELAND (WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Eternity Taylor, 14, was last seen July 7 in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts call police at (216) 623-3082.
