Missing: Ernest Denardy

(WJW)- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Ernest Denardy, 88, was last seen July 1 in Cleveland. If you know his whereabouts call Cleveland police at (216) 623-4232.
- Seen on TV: 7/17/20
