CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Erica Lynn Gates is 37. She’s been missing since June 3, 2022, and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-25-CRIME.
by: Celeste Houmard
Posted:
Updated:
