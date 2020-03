Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are on a mission to help find missing people and reunite them with their families.

Eric Helton, 28, was last seen March 18 in Cleveland.

He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and white Air Force One tennis shoes.

Eric suffers from a traumatic brain injury, which makes it difficult for him to walk.

He is 5'7" and weighs 170 pounds.

If you have any information on where he is, please call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office at 216-348-4232.

***More missing cases here***