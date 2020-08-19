Missing: Emma Raifsnyder

(WJW) Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio and bring them home safe.
Emma Raifsnyder, 17, was last seen on W. 25th Street near West Blvd and Lorain Avenue.
If you know her whereabouts please call 1-866-492-6833.
