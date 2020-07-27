Missing: Emma Raifsnyder

CLEVELAND (WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Emma Raifsnyder, 17, was last seen June 5 in Cleveland. Please call Cleveland police if you know her whereabouts.

