Missing: Emma Raifsnyder

CLEVELAND (WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Emma Raifsnyder, 17, was last seen June 5 in Cleveland. Please call Cleveland police if you know her whereabouts.
