(WJW)- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to reunite missing people with their families.

Edward Stutts, 63, was last seen February 13 in Cleveland. He was wearing navy blue overalls.

Edward has a scar on his right calf and tattoos on his left hand and both shoulders.

If you see him, call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department at 216-348-4232.

