Missing: Earline White

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Earline White, 61, was last seen Sept 3 in Cleveland. If you know where Earline is, please call (216) 348-4232.

More headlines below from FOX8.com

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News