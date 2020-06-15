1  of  2
Breaking News
Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Missing: Diamond Harris

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW)- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio and reunite them with their loved ones.

Diamond Harris, 17, was last seen May 28 in Cleveland. If you know where she is call police at (216) 623-3082.

**More missing people cases in Ohio here**

Latest stories on FOX8.com:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News