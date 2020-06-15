Missing: Diamond Harris

(WJW)- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio and reunite them with their loved ones.
Diamond Harris, 17, was last seen May 28 in Cleveland. If you know where she is call police at (216) 623-3082.
