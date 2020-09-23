Missing: Destiny Gore

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Destiny Gore, 17, was last seen September 7, in Cleveland. Call 216 623-3082 if you know her whereabouts.

