Missing: Desmond Triplin

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Desmond Triplin, 17, was last seen Sept 3 in Ashtabula. If you know his whereabouts call 216 348-4232.

Read more headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News