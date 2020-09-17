(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Desmond Triplin, 17, was last seen Sept 3 in Ashtabula. If you know his whereabouts call 216 348-4232.
Read more headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Missing: Desmond Triplin
- Anti-mask group marches through Florida Target chanting ‘take off your mask’
- ‘The road to victory goes right through Ohio’: VP Mike Pence goes one-on-one with FOX 8
- Gingerbread Oreos hitting shelves just in time to kick off the holiday season
- Cooler temps expected Thursday with a chance for rain in the morning