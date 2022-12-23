CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
De’Shawne Hollimon is 17. He hasn’t been seen since August 20, 2014.
He was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-5400.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
De’Shawne Hollimon is 17. He hasn’t been seen since August 20, 2014.
He was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-5400.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now