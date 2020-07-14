Missing: Deleon Alexander

1  of  4
(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Deleon Alexander, 61, was last seen June 22 in Cleveland. If you know his whereabouts please call (216) 623-4232/

