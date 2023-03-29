YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Dazahen Burks is 13. He’s been missing since February 11 and was last seen in Youngstown.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-492-6833
by: Celeste Houmard
