(WJW)–FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Darrell Steele, 50, has been missing since Oct. 21 in Cleveland. Please call 216-623-2541 if you know where he is.
Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com:
- Missing: Darrell Steele
- Call for entries: Nominate a remarkable woman in your life
- Light snow expected overnight as cold weather continues into the week in Northeast Ohio
- Could local employers require workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Matthew McConaughey says some liberals ‘absolutely condescend, patronize’ conservatives