Missing: Darrell Steele

(WJW)–FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Darrell Steele, 50, has been missing since Oct. 21 in Cleveland. Please call 216-623-2541 if you know where he is.

