CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Damon Williams is 25 years old. He was reported missing in Cleveland on April 2.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5318.
by: Laura Morrison
Posted:
Updated:
