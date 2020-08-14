Missing: Damon Duwe

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Damon Duwe,16, was last seen on West 83rd and Madison in Cleveland. If you know his whereabouts please call police at 1-866-492-6833.

