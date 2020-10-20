Missing: Da’Mari Thomas

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Da’Mari Thomas, 15, has been missing since Sept. 28. He was last seen in Cleveland. Call (216) 623-3082 if you know his whereabouts.
