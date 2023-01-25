CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Crystal Torres is 37. She’s been missing since December 25, 2022, in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755.
by: Talia Naquin
