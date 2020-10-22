Missing: Courdasha Simms

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Courdasha Simms, 16, has been missing since Oct. 11. She was last seen in Mansfield. Please call 419-522-1234 if you know her whereabouts.

