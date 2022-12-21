CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Colton Miller is 17 and has been missing since February 12, 2017.
Anyone with information is asked to call (330)652-9944.
by: Talia Naquin
