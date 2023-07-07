CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for a man who was last seen in June.

Steven Wilson, 62, who may also go by Jamal Jabbar, has been missing since June 12, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Wilson was last seen at Expo Wireless, located on the 7100 block of Denison Avenue, paying his cell phone bill.

Wilson is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Police say Wilson is possibly on the East side of Cleveland or in Virginia or New York.

Police ask that anyone with information all (216) 623-2711.