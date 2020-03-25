Missing: Cleveland police looking for teen who hasn’t been seen in weeks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Unit is asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl.

According to a Facebook post, Martha Thompson has been missing since March 7.

Police say she’s been known to frequent the areas of E.152 & Saranc Rd., E 156 & Holmes Ave., and E. 67 & St. Clair Ave.

The teen is described as 5’2,” and 110 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who may know where Martha is, should please call the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318 or Detective Pivarnik at 216-623-3082

