(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
- Missing: Christopher Jemison
- Video: Man accidentally shoots himself in face at local gun range
- Westlake woman issues warning after dog attacked by deer in her yard
- Photo gallery: FOX 8 volunteers at Cleveland food bank during Founder’s Day of Caring
- Severe weather risk Friday: What are the potential threats to your community?
Christopher Jemison, 37, has been missing since May 27 in Warrensville Heights. Please call 216-581-1234 if you know where Christopher is.