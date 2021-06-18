Missing: Christopher Jemison

Missing
Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Christopher Jemison, 37, has been missing since May 27 in Warrensville Heights. Please call 216-581-1234 if you know where Christopher is.

