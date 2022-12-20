MASSILLON, Ohio (WWJ) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Christine Slinger is 27. She was last seen in Massillon on August 21, 2017.
Anyone with information is asked to call (330)430-3800.
by: Talia Naquin
